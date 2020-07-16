Minnesota Records 611 New Cases of COVID-19 and 8 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- There were another 611 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 new deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Wednesday.

Of those numbers, Stearns County had 21 new cases, Sherburne County had 26 and Benton County 6 cases.

There have not been any new reported deaths in the tri-county area for several weeks. The number of people who are hospitalized is at 249, with 103 in the ICU.

The MDH says there has been over 43,000 people who tested positive for the virus, with people in their 20's remaining the largest age group of confirmed cases at over 10,000.

Minnesota has completed over 805,000 tests.