Minnesota Records 1,088 New COVID Cases, 12 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota saw a small drop in new cases of COVID-19 Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 1,088 new positives and 12 more deaths. One of those deaths was a Sherburne County resident in their early 60's.

The statewide death total is at 7,091.

In the tri-county area, Stearns County recorded 30 new cases, Sherburne County had 21 and Benton County added 10.

Since the start of the pandemic there has been over 570,500 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus in Minnesota.

The health department says Minnesota is approaching 2.5-million people who have received one dose of the vaccine with over 1.8-million people having been fully vaccinated.