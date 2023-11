Minnesota Prep Bowl Matchups on Friday, Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Seven state champions will be crowned over two days during the annual Minnesota Prep Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Class "A" at 10:00 a.m.

Springfield (12-1) versus Minneota (13-0)

Class "AA" at 1:00 p.m.

Barnesville (13-0) versus Eden Valley Watkins (12-0)

Class "AAAA" at 4:00 p.m.

ROCORI (10-2) versus Hutchinson (10-2)

Class "AAAAAA" at 7:00 p.m.

Centennial (11-1) versus Edina (9-3)

Get our free mobile app

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Nine-player at 10:00 a.m.

Kingsland (13-0) versus Nevis (12-0)

Class "AAA" at 1:00 p.m.

Stewartville (13-0) versus Annandale (12-0)

Class "AAAAA" at 4:00 p.m.

St. Thomas Academy (10-2) versus Chanhassen (12-0)

READ RELATED ARTICLES