ORTONVILLE (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz celebrated the 13th annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener on Saturday in Ortonville and Big Stone County.

Governor Walz’s hunting party harvested two roosters during the morning.

The weekend festivities included tours of the L.G. Everist granite quarry, a pontoon ride on Big Stone Lake, a tour of the Big Stone National Wildlife Refuge, hands-on activities at a local elementary school, a tour of Big Stone Lake State Park, a celebration of a new addition to the Big Stone Wildlife Management Area, and a public event with food trucks and live music at the Ortonville Armory.

Ortonville is located along the state's western border, midway between the northern and southern Minnesota borders, about 190 miles west of the Twin Cities. It has a population of about 2,000 and is the Big Stone County seat.

According to the DNR’s August roadside survey, Minnesota’s pheasant population has jumped an estimated 50% from last year, coming in 21% above the 10-year average.