Minnesota Passes 3 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Milestone

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota has passed the three million COVID-19 vaccine dose milestone.

Governor Tim Walz says the state has administered more than three million vaccine doses, hitting the milestone exactly three weeks after the state announced two million doses administered on March 18th. The state announced the first million on February 19th.

As of Thursday, just over 1.9 million Minnesotans have received at least one dose and just over 1.2 million have completed their vaccine series.

Minnesota continues to lead the nation in doses administered and has moved into the top 10 states for people with complete series per 100,000.

