Minnesota Pardons Black Man in Century-Old Lynching Case

DULUTH (AP) -- Minnesota has issued a posthumous pardon to a black man in a century-old case that became notorious for the lynchings of three other black men.

The state pardons board voted 3-0 to pardon Max Mason in the alleged rape of a 19-year-old white woman.

The case traces back to 1920 in Duluth when Irene Tusken's male companion alleged that traveling circus workers had raped her at gunpoint.

A white mob eventually lynched three men. Mason was the only man convicted in the case despite doubts by some people back then about evidence.

Gov. Tim Walz called the pardon ``100 years overdue.''