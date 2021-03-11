Minnesota Officials Warn About Deteriorating Ice Conditions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Officials say Minnesota's recent warm weather has led to treacherous ice conditions in some areas of the state.

The Minnesota Department of National Resources said in a release Thursday that ice thickness varies widely and some lakes already have large areas of open water.

The agency has received reports of vehicles breaking through the ice. Ice conditions near shorelines and public access sites are particularly poor.

Minnesota has confirmed three ice-related fatalities during the winter season. The DNR recommends that people wear life jackets as a precaution.