Ice Fishing Conditions in Minnesota Heading Into the Weekend

Ice fishing is the next season in Minnesota and for some it is already underway. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says he is surprised how quickly Central Minnesota lakes froze and there a people ice fishing on lakes throughout the state. Schmitt says there is 3 to 4 inches of ice on some bays on area lakes. He cautions ice anglers to check ice conditions before going on the ice and check as you go is a good policy. Schmitt encourages people to fish with someone and don't assume because someone is already fishing in a certain area on the lake that it is safe for you too.

Get our free mobile app

photo - Glen Schmitt photo - Glen Schmitt loading...

Schmitt says small swallow lakes and bays are good spots to start ice fishing locally. He suggests fishing lakes you are familiar with. Schmitt says there is open water on some bigger lakes and the recent wind may have had an adverse effect on ice conditions. He says the above freezing temperatures expected over the weekend aren't expected to melt much of the ice that has already formed locally.

photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt photo courtesy of Glen Schmitt loading...

Schmitt says Red Lake in northern Minnesota has 7-8 inches of ice, and people are fishing on the south end bays on Mille Lacs on 5-6 inches of ice. He says the main lake is still open. Lake Winnie is totally capped with ice fishing starting in the bays. Schmitt says Leech varies quite a bit with the main lake still open with approximately 7 inches of ice forming in the bays. He says they are close to starting with ice fishing on Lake of the Woods.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.