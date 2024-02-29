Both $1,000,000 MN Millionaire Raffle Tickets Still Unclaimed

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- It's been two months now and both of the one-million-dollar prizes in the Minnesota State Lottery's Minnesota Millionaire Raffle game remain unclaimed.

One of the $1 million winning tickets was sold at Coborn's in Delano the other was sold at a Kwik Trip in Dundas.

Minnesota Millionaire winning numbers were announced on New Year's Day with 15,677 total winners. The two grand prizes are the only big prizes that remain unclaimed. Prizes range from $50 to $1 million.

The lottery says over 800,000 tickets were sold for the raffle, which sold out in record time.

Get our free mobile app

Whoever the people are that are holding those tickets they have until the end of this year to turn them in.

READ RELATED ARTICLES