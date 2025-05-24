ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- All United States and Minnesota flags will be flown at half-staff at all state buildings on Monday. Governor Tim Walz has ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until Noon on Memorial Day in honor of those who have died while serving in the United States military.

Governor Walz says, on Memorial Day, we honor the brave service members who have given their lives for our great nation, and their sacrifice cannot be repaid.

Flags are traditionally flown at half-staff in Minnesota from sunrise to Noon on Memorial Day, and Governor Walz encourages businesses, organizations, and individuals to join in lowering their flags to half-staff.

