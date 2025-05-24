Governor Walz Calls For Half-staff Flags To Honor Veterans
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- All United States and Minnesota flags will be flown at half-staff at all state buildings on Monday. Governor Tim Walz has ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise until Noon on Memorial Day in honor of those who have died while serving in the United States military.
Get our free mobile app
Governor Walz says, on Memorial Day, we honor the brave service members who have given their lives for our great nation, and their sacrifice cannot be repaid.
Flags are traditionally flown at half-staff in Minnesota from sunrise to Noon on Memorial Day, and Governor Walz encourages businesses, organizations, and individuals to join in lowering their flags to half-staff.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
Come visit Annandale, Minnesota With Us
Come Visit Maple Lake with Us