Minnesota Macaroni And Cheese Recall: What You Need To Know

EDITOR'S UPDATE :

Reser's publicist Alysa Rodriguez emailed us on September 13, 2024 to update us on the recall. She says:

"While the FDA has the recall classified as ongoing we have provided all information requested by the FDA and consider this recall completed.

1. The incident was isolated, limited to only one truckload of products to one distributor location in Hopkins, MN.

2. While these types of products may be available at some retailers with the same UPCs and possibly same code dates, only the products on this truck were recalled and impacted.

3. The foods were all produced safely, this was a concern with a malfunction of a refrigeration system of one truck. "

Here's the original story.

RECALLS ON MAC AND CHEESE YOU NEED TO KNOW

How many of us have kids that live off of Macaroni and cheese until they hit their teens? That's why I wanted to make sure you knew that there is a macaroni and cheese recall that does affect mac and cheese products that are sold in Minnesota.

The FDA has an ongoing recall on the following products because there are fears that the products could have spoiled due to a problem with temperature abuse, due to a malfunctioning refrigeration unit on a trailer.

FDA STATEMENT

The products are getting a Class II risk rating. The FDA defines this as:

A situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

RECALLED PRODUCTS

The following products are in the recall:

Reser's American Classics Macaroni & Cheese White Cheddar - 12 oz

Reser's American Classics

These product codes are 71117.02009 and 71117.02124. You can find these codes on the bar code.

OTHER PRODUCTS IN THE RECALL

Although not Macaroni and Cheese products, there are other products that are also included in the recall:

Reser's Essential Everyday Original Potato Salad - 16 oz

Reser's American Classics Scalloper Potatoes, 12 oz

Reser's American Classics Asiago Creamed Spinach - 12 oz.

Reser's Kit HF Pudding Banana - 4.8 lbs

Reser's Sweet Corn with Butter - 4 lbs

Stonemill Kitchens Green Goddess Pasta Salad - 5 lbs

Reser's Rasberry Parfait Desserts - 8 lbs

Gravy Homestyle - 4 lbs

Reser's Smokehouse Potato Salad - 5 lbs

Resers American Classics Egg Salad - 12 oz

Potatoes Creamy Deluxe Special Request - 5 lbs

