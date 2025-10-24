ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There is a lucky lottery winner in the St.Michael area.

The Minnesota State Lottery says someone won $54,218 playing the North 5 game on Thursday night.

The ticket was sold at The Marketplace in St. Michael.

The North 5 game costs $1 per ticket to play. Drawings are held daily at about 6:17 p.m. The jackpot now resets to $25,000 for the next drawing.

Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. In Minnesota, lottery players have one year to claim prizes. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Information regarding Minnesota Lottery prize winners above $10,000 is private data. Unless a winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released.