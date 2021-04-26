Minnesota Keeps All 8 US House Seats

Image courtesy of the Minnesota Secretary of State

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) -- Minnesota has narrowly avoided losing a seat in Congress even though population growth in the state didn't keep up with that of some other states.

Minnesota's growth rate of 7.4% was slightly better than the nationwide rate of 7.1%, helping Minnesota keep all eight of the U.S. House seats it has had since the 1960s.

Minnesota barely avoided losing one of its eight seats in Congress and one of its 10 electoral votes thanks to a nation-leading effort to get people to respond to the 2020 census, Census data released Monday showed that Minnesota edged New York for the final seat allotted by just 89 people.

Minnesota may have been aided by a stronger-than-usual response to the Census Bureau's survey. Three-fourths of Minnesota residents voluntarily responded during the initial phase of the census, top among states and well ahead of the national average of a two-thirds response rate.

