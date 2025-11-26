The transition from open water to ice fishing is underway. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON to discuss when ice could be expected in the state.

Ice Fishing

Schmitt says ice available to fish is limited in the state right now but the cold forecast calling for temperatures in the 20s and below zero overnight temps early next week will make some ice rapidly. He says ice will form first on smaller bodies of water and in bays. Schmitt says the wind needs to settle down to help with making ice. Schmitt says it is possible some small lakes in northern Minnesota will be available to ice fish as early as next weekend.

First Ice

Schmitt says we're just a little bit behind when it comes to ice fishing season. He says ice anglers typically target Thanksgiving as the first opportunity. Schmitt urges caution despite the excitement to get out and ice fish when it is safe.

Deer Hunting

Deer hunting continues in Minnesota for muzzleloader and archery hunters. The firearms season concluded last weekend in the northern Minnesota zone with just over 3,200 deer shot. Schmitt says that 132,000 deer were shot during the firearms deer season in 2025, which is up about 9% compared to last year and up 5% against the long term average. The muzzleloader season opens Saturday in Minnesota and goes until December 14. Archery Deer Hunting continues through December 31.

Hunting Seasons Still Open

The central zone Duck hunting season closes on Sunday. The southern zone goes until December 7. The goose season continues through December 31. Small game, pheasants and coyotes can also still be shot in Minnesota this time of year.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.