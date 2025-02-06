Minnesota House Stalemate Ends with Agreement Between DFL and GOP

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The three-week power-sharing fight between House Democrats and Republicans is over.

The D-F-L and G-O-P announced Wednesday evening that an agreement is now in place for the 2025-2026 biennium.

The reorganization of the House will take place Thursday.

The deal would reportedly allow Republican Representative Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring to serve as House speaker through the end of next year.

It's not clear if the Minnesota Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Thursday morning would still take place.

Democrats have not shown up for any sessions which started back on January 14th.

More details on the agreement are expected to be released today.