Minnesota House for Sale in the Worst Location EVER!

Good luck selling this house. I get that the market is strong, but this is a ridiculously bad location. It looks like a home that was there long before any of the roads around it were. And when they decided to construct the interstate, yes, interstate, the owner was a hold out and wouldn't sell or move and this is the result.

This home, which is listed with realtor, Raul Sanchez with RES Realty, is located in Minneapolis on Washington Ave. But it is sandwiched between Washington Avenue and I-94. Oh, and to top it off, there is a boat retailer nearby, with a parking lot basically right out the door.

Google Maps

The house is listed at $189,900- I'm going to be surprised if it sells for anything near $100K. It was built in 1917 but does have some modern amenities. The description on the listing says this:

"Put your decorating touches" that translates to "needs work". But I think there may be more issues than just decorative situations. Can you imagine the noise level? On the plus side you will be able to access I-94 within seconds... yes, SECONDS! I'm really trying to find some positives.

As they say in the real estate biz, there is a buyer for everything. And that buyer may be the boat retailer nearby who needs some more parking lot space. Although I'm sure they aren't going to pay $189,900 for a parking lot. Plus the removal, of the house.

You can see the aerial view of the home from Bring Me the News.

This will be interesting to see what happens.

