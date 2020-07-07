Minnesota Headed for Another Special Session Next Week

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Gov. Tim Walz is prepared to call Minnesota lawmakers into a special session that would begin Monday.

The session is triggered by an extension of the peacetime authority that Walz has used to manage the coronavirus in Minnesota.

The first special session this summer came soon after the death of George Floyd, and lawmakers wrestled over proposals for major changes in policing. Democrats and Republicans couldn't come together on the issue.

They also didn't approve a package of state-financed construction projects.

Both items are likely to be back on the table next week.