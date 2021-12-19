Minnesota Has Lost Firefighter Captain Lange to COVID 19

COVID TAKES ITS FIRST FIREFIGHTER FROM MINNESOTA

As Covid surges on and continues to take the lives of people we love across the country and here at home, it has now taken our first Minnesota Firefighter. The Upsala Fire Captain is one of our first firefighters to have fallen to the Virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Get our free mobile app

CAPTAIN BRIAN LANGE

Brian Lange, who has been a Fire Fighter with the Upsala Fire Department for 22 years, and was Captain of the Fire Department for six years, has left behind a wife and two children. An article online from WCCO stated that He passed away due to complications related to COVID 19, on December 11th, 2021. The Governor's website says that the cause of death "was of a medical illness, obtained from the line of duty service".

Lange was just 55 years old. Lange not only served the Upsala Fire Department, but he also served on the city's council board for ten years.

GOVERNOR TIM WALZ

Governor Tim Walz ordered flags to be flown at half-mast on Saturday, December 18th, 2021 in honor and remembrance of Fire Captain Brian Lange.

The proclamation from Governor Walz said:

"Captain Lange was a dedicated firefighter, who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues. The state of Minnesota recognizes Captain Lange for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and the entire community."

Take a Look at Upsala's New Lighthouse VRBO

Minnesota Themed Ugly Christmas Sweaters