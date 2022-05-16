Minnesota Governor, Legislature Strike Budget Compromise

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota House and Senate along with the Governor have announced a budget compromise for this session.

The deal includes $4 billion in new investments. The plan includes $1 billion for education, $1 billion for health care and human services, $450 million for public safety, $1.5 billion in additional investments, and a $1.4 billion bonding bill.

Another $4 billion will go to a tax bill in the form of some sort of tax relief for Minnesotans.

The specific details on all of these bills will still need to be worked out over the next week.

The lawmakers are leaving another $4 million on the bottom line to help the state manage future economic uncertainty.

The Minnesota State Legislature is set to adjourn on Monday, May 23rd.