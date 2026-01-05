UNDATED (WJON News) -- Motorists have been greeted with the sixth straight weekly decline in the national average price of gasoline.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.74. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 0.5 cents per gallon, averaging $2.62.

The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.49 per gallon.

Gas Buddy says some Americans believe gasoline prices could be impacted significantly with the United States taking over Venezuela. However, Gas Buddy believes that even under the most optimistic outcomes, it could take years of positive developments for additional supply to meaningfully move the needle, and the impact on the U.S. gasoline prices may ultimately be limited. For now, expect gas prices to bottom out in the weeks ahead before beginning their seasonal climb in March.