Minnesota Sees Gas Prices Fall To $2.62 This Week
UNDATED (WJON News) -- For the fifth straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined.
Gas Buddy says oil prices have remained relatively low even amid the U.S. blockade on Venezuela's exports. They say the lower trend could persist a bit longer before prices finally bottom out sometime in January or February.
Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.62 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.75 per gallon.
The national average price of diesel has decreased 5.4 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.52 per gallon.
