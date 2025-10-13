UNDATED (WJON News) -- We appear to be on the cusp of seeing the national average price for gasoline drop be $3 per gallon for the first time in years. Gas Buddy says that with well over 40 states seeing gas prices decline, and oil dropping below $60 per barrel, the national average is expected to continue its downward trend.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 1 cent per gallon, averaging $2.89. The national average price of diesel has decreased 3.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands $3.62 per gallon.