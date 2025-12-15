UNDATED (WJON News) -- Just ahead of Christmas, the national average price for gasoline stands at its lowest level since March 12, 2021.

Gas Buddy says the lower prices are being driven by refineries wrapping up maintenance and boosting output to near summer highs, increasing fuel supply, and additional production from OPEC.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 6.4 cents in the last week, averaging $2.75. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85. The national average price of diesel has decreased 5.3 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.61 per gallon.