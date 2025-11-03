UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.86. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.99. The national average price of diesel has increased 2.5 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $3.66.

Gas Buddy says the dip last week will be short-lived. Gas prices are likely to rebound soon in the Great Lakes states due to ongoing refinery challenges, while a new snag at a California refinery may slow the pace of declines on the West Coast. Also, OPEC announced another boost to oil production for December over the weekend, but they signaled a pause in further increases from January through March.