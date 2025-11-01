ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Minnesota sports team will wear a first-of-its-kind jersey this year. The Minnesota Frost have unveiled the first-ever commemorative jerseys in Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) history. The jerseys are to celebrate the team's back-to-back championships during its 2025-2026 season and will feature the Walter Cup patch. The special jerseys draw inspiration from the Walter Cup itself with silver-stitch down lettering and numbers outlined in silver. The Frost will also complement the commemorative jersey with an updated uniform look that includes purple helmets, gloves, and pants to be worn at both home and road games. The Frost will debut the commemorative jerseys on November 21st when they take on the Toronto Scepters at home to open the 2025-2026 season.

