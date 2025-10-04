Catch The Minnesota Frost As They Start Their Title Defense

David Berding, Getty Images

SAINT PAUL (WJON News) -- The Professional Women's Hockey League's Minnesota Frost have unveiled their schedule for the upcoming season. The two-time defending Walter Cup Champion will open up its title defense against the Toronto Sceptres at home on November 21st. The opener will feature a banner-raising ceremony as well. The team will then depart to take on the yet-to-be-named Seattle expansion team.

What are some of the highlights of the schedule?

Other highlights for the 2025-2026 season include Seattle and Vancouver, the second expansion team, visiting Grand Casino Arena in January, and two international breaks to accommodate national team play, including the Winter Olympics. The Frost will have four home games in January, four in March, and three in April. The 30-game regular season will wrap up on April 25th against Vancouver. Single-game tickets go on sale on October 14th.

