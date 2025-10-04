Catch The Minnesota Frost As They Start Their Title Defense
SAINT PAUL (WJON News) -- The Professional Women's Hockey League's Minnesota Frost have unveiled their schedule for the upcoming season. The two-time defending Walter Cup Champion will open up its title defense against the Toronto Sceptres at home on November 21st. The opener will feature a banner-raising ceremony as well. The team will then depart to take on the yet-to-be-named Seattle expansion team.
What are some of the highlights of the schedule?
Other highlights for the 2025-2026 season include Seattle and Vancouver, the second expansion team, visiting Grand Casino Arena in January, and two international breaks to accommodate national team play, including the Winter Olympics. The Frost will have four home games in January, four in March, and three in April. The 30-game regular season will wrap up on April 25th against Vancouver. Single-game tickets go on sale on October 14th.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Wonderland’s War’s Next Chapter Offers Thrilling New Strategies
- Local Boutiques And Baked Goods Shine At The Hello Fall Festival
- Sartell’s Beloved House Of Pizza Is Returning
- Last Chance For New Bites At The Minnesota State Fair [PHOTOS]
- State Fair Wraps Up Another Unforgettable Summer [GALLERY]
- Minnesota Comedian Denise Winkelman Celebrates Her First Special
LOOK: 25 fascinating vintage photos of the first Winter Olympic Games
Gallery Credit: Leesa Davis
30 famous people you might not know were college athletes
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness
Gallery Credit: Brian Budzynski