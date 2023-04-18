Walz Orders Flags to Fly At Half-Staff To Honor Deputy Owen

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Governor Tim Walz has ordered all flags to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Deputy Josh Owen.

Owen was shot and killed on Saturday night while responding to a call in Cyrus.

Get our free mobile app

Flags at all state buildings will be lowered from sunrise to sunset on Saturday. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

The Pope County Sheriff's Office says a public memorial service honoring the life of Owen will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the Minnewaska School Gymnasium.

Deputy Josh Owen dedicated 12 years of service to the Pope County Sheriff’s Office and served a total of 14 years in law enforcement.

He is survived by his wife Shannon and his son Rylan.

READ RELATED ARTICLES