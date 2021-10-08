Minnesota Fall Colors Guide for This Weekend [State Map]

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Central Minnesota will experience peak or near-peak fall colors this weekend, with most of the northern half of the state either at peak or past peak.

Looking for a little guidance for your weekend fall color drive? Anywhere from Saint Cloud north would be a best bet. Buffalo, Annandale, Litchfield, Morris, and anywhere in Stearns County will likely give you a beautiful dose of fall foliage.

Minnesota DNR

For the most part, the southern third of Minnesota is still only at 50 to 75 percent of peak color..

This fall's transition from green to brilliant has been ahead of the past years. As you can see below, 2019 and 2020 were not nearly as far along as we are here in 2021.

Compare Three Years of Minnesota Fall Colors

Minnesota DNR

You can use the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' 'Trip Planner' to plan a nice little weekend road trip or getaway HERE.

Amie & I missed them this year, but eastern Minnesota State Parks like Interstate, Banning, and Jay Cooke are not to be missed in the fall. It goes without saying that the North Shore parks are also epic. So are the southeastern Mississippi river bluff parks. Nerstrand Big Woods State Park in south Central Minnesota also never disappoints.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Take the ultimate <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OnlyinMN?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OnlyinMN</a> road trip and follow the fall colors along these routes. <a href="https://t.co/PFoh2d7xtM">https://t.co/PFoh2d7xtM</a></p>— Explore Minnesota (@exploreminn) <a href="https://twitter.com/exploreminn/status/1445119261693857798?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 4, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Much of northern Minnesota is at peak, it's beautiful and is my favorite time of the year. If you head out, take a lot of pics and share them with us using the 98.1 app!

