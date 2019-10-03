Minnesota Fall Color Guide for this Weekend [Map]

The colors have been slow to change here in St. Cloud, but the Minnesota DNR says things are picking up central Minnesota -- making this weekend great one for getting out to take it all in.

Minnesota DNR

The prevailing opinion is that the wet weather has muted this autumn's display, and although it seems like that's been the case so far -- colors have been popping all around St. Cloud the past few days.



Your best bet for spectacular fall colors appear to be peaking in the far north. Send us your pics!