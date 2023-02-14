Minnesota Event…. Strange or Cool? Combination of the Two?

This event going on in a distillery in Minneapolis has both the feeling of super weird, but also could have some cool point factors too.

If you are a fan of Beauty and the Beast, you might really enjoy this. And, if you are of legal drinking age, obviously, because it's happening at a distillery, so there's that.

This is the Immersive "Beauty and the Beast" cocktail experience. If you have heard of the Immersive Van Gogh experience, you have the idea of what this is. Only, add booze. So, obviously not for the whole family.

This experience is going on for awhile. It's not something that you have to do like "now". It starts on the 22nd of this month and runs through the 21st of May. So there are plenty of opportunities to check it out if you'd like. The venue where the event is happening is the Stillheart Distillery & Cocktail Lounge, located at 124 N. 3rd Ave Suite 100, in Minneapolis.

The description has this to say on the website.

What do you mean you "won't get home at all"? Because of the curse?? Now I'm intrigued and I think I may want to try this. The "dress-ups encouraged" will probably not happen, but it could still be fun. Or at least a different experience. So when you have that friend who says "let's do something different" tonight. You now have the answer. Tickets are $47. So, fairly affordable. Here is the link for those. Have fun!

