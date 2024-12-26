Minnesota DNR Seeking Comments on Off-Road Trail Systems

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is looking for off-road enthusiasts who want to comment on the master plans for the state's trail system.

They cover the three major off-road recreation types including ATVs, off-highway motorcycles, and off-road vehicles.

The plans cover strategic planning and provide guidance on future trail maintenance and development.

The DNR says while the plans don't identify specific trail alignments or commitments for future developments, they do identify considerations that might make an area well-suited or ill-suited for future trail development.

Comments will be taken through February 21st.

The DNR will be holding a webinar on January 28th to provide an overview on the plans.

For instructions on how to join and how to submit comments, visit the project's webpage.

