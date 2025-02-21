Minnesota DNR Reminding Anglers of Fish House Removal Deadlines

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The deadline is approaching to remove fish houses from lakes in the southern two-thirds of the state.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers of the March 3rd deadline. The deadline for lakes in northern Minnesota is March 17th.

The DNR says current conditions don't change the statutory deadlines, but people can still use their fish house between midnight and one hour before sunrise as long as it is occupied.

If shelters are not removed by the deadline, owners can face penalties and the structures can be confiscated or destroyed by a conservation officer.

Fish houses cannot be left at public accesses and all trash including wood blocking must be removed from the ice.

