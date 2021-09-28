ST. PAUL. (AP) — Minnesota's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has topped the 700,000 mark, while the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care at Minnesota hospitals fell below 200 for the first time in two weeks.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Tuesday reported 6,203 new cases to raise the state's total to 706,158 laboratory confirmed cases.

The state also recorded 11 new deaths to raise the state's cumulative toll to 8,109.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care fell to 196, with a total of 767 people hospitalized amid the surge in cases caused by the delta variant.