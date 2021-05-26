Minnesota Boys & Girls Club to Provide Summer Meals

ST. CLOUD -- Summertime can be a time when families who are in need of food and normally depend on school lunches to fill that need.

The Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota will provide and distribute 5,000 Grab and Go meals that will fill the need for breakfast and lunch on Monday and Thursday beginning on June 7th and continuing through August 27th. Monday's meal distribution will provide meals for Monday through Wednesday of that week and Thursday's distribution will provide meals for Thursday through Sunday.

This service will be provided to all youth that are enrolled in the program and will happen between 4:30 pm and 5:30 pm on those days.

The full distribution schedule can be found on the Boys and Girls Club website.

According to a press release, the KIDSTOP programs in the area, including Madison, Westwood, Kennedy, Clearview, Mississippi Heights, Talahi, Pleasantview, and Oak Hill, will participate in the National Summer Food Service program (SFSP) that is run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Breakfast and a snack will be provided to all youth who are enrolled in the program.

KIDSTOP will also have a variety of kid-friendly activities to keep kids active throughout the summer. Some of those activities will include art, cooking, sports, theatre, and social recreation and games.