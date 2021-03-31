Minnesota Boy Recovering After Florida Keys Diving Accident

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say an 11-year-old boy is recovering in a Miami hospital after a diving incident in the Florida Keys.

The boy was visiting with his family from Rochester, Minnesota boy.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Adam Linhardt says they were diving in about 20-feet of water on Looe Key Reef Tuesday. Everyone surfaced, but the boy began blacking out and convulsing.

He was airlifted to a children's hospital in Miami. The boy was in stable condition on Wednesday.

