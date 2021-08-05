Minnesota Bluegrass Festival Returns to Richmond

RICHMOND -- Four days of music and fun kick off in Richmond Thursday.

The annual Minnesota Bluegrass Festival returns to El Rancho Manana campground.

The event features over 30 hours of concerts on four stages, workshops, kids activities, food vendors, and plenty of impromptu jam sessions.

Bands include Sam Bush, Special Consensus, Caleb Daugherty Band and more will take the stages throughout the weekend.

Tickets are still available at the gate and come in a variety of one day to full weekend packages. Kids 12 and under are free.

The Bluegrass Festival runs through Sunday.