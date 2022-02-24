Minnesota Based Target Corp Ends Mask Mandate for Employees

For two years we have been seeing masks in most big box stores. Even when it was not required- and only suggested - for guests in the stores, employees still were required to wear a mask while working. This did include all Target stores. From my experience in Target stores, I rarely saw any customers wearing masks. Of course, occasionally there were some people, but mostly it's just been the employees.

That mask requirement is now changing. Target Corporation made this statement on their website regarding the coronavirus response and community support:

As far as any vaccination requirements go, they added this statement:

So, no, no one is required to receive a vaccination, but if you would like one, they are available through the pharmacy inside the stores- which is a CVS partner.

Of course, we hope that we see the END of this pandemic. I think it's safe to say that everyone is pandemic weary. Here's to staying healthy, and it looks like the future is moving in the right direction... finally.

