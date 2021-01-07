Minnesota Adds 44 More COVID-19 Deaths Wednesday

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is reporting 2,004 new cases of COVID-19 and 44 more deaths. Three of those deaths occurred in the tri-county area.

Stearns County reported 45 new cases of the virus Wednesday while Sherburne County had 31 new cases and Benton County reporting just seven new cases.

The state's death toll climbs to 5,572.

So far, more than 429,000 people have contracted the virus in Minnesota with nearly 409,000 of those no longer needing to isolate themselves.

Stearns County has an estimated 17,327 people who have contracted COVID-19. Sherburne County has had 7,892 cases of the virus, and Benton County has had 4,031 cases since the pandemic began.

Minnesota has surpassed the 5.8-million mark of completed tests.