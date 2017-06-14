Minnesota 1 of 3 Finalists to Host World Fair Event in 2023

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Minnesota is still in the running to host a World's Fair

event in 2023 with a wellness theme.

Then-President Barack Obama endorsed Minnesota's bid shortly before leaving

office. The general assembly of the group that oversees World Expos on Tuesday

voted in Paris to make the U.S. bid one of three finalists for 2023.

The other finalists are Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Lodz, Poland.

A final decision will come at the general assembly of the Bureau International

des Expositions in November.