Minneapolis to Host Ski World Cup, Prepares Stockpiling Snow

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis is hosting this year's Cross Country Ski World Cup race and organizers are working to stockpile snow in case March weather doesn't provide its own.

It is the first time since 2001 a World Cup race will be held in the U.S. and the first time Minneapolis hosts one.

An official with the Loppet Foundation that's hosting the event says he hopes having the opportunity to host elite skiers from around the world will show local children that anything is possible, especially young people of color.

The World Cup races will be held March 17, capping four days of festivities and winter activities.