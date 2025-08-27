MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - Minneapolis police have identified the suspect in today’s shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in south Minneapolis.

Police say 23-year-old Robin Westman, formerly Robert Westman, from suburban Minneapolis opened fire while the children were attending mass.

Police say Westman’s mother previously worked at the school and is now retired.

Police say Westman had three guns and fired from the outside of the building through windows to the church.

Two children, ages eight and ten, were killed. Seventeen others were injured. They include fourteen children and three parishioners in their 80’s.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara says Westman has no extensive criminal history and died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

There will be a prayer service tonight at 7 p.m. at the Academy of Holy Angels in Richfield.

Governor Tim Walz has ordered all U.S. and Minnesota flags to fly at half-staff at all state buildings, immediately, in honor of the lives lost today at Annunciation Catholic School in south Minneapolis.

Governor Walz said, “Minnesota is heartbroken by the senseless shooting that took place this morning. I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence.”

The governor encourages Minnesotans, businesses and organizations to lower their flags as well.