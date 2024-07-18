Hundreds of competitors have descended on the Minneapolis Convention Center this week to see who are the fastest "cubers" in North America.

CubingUSA is hosting the Rubik's WCA North American Championship that started today and runs through Sunday, July 18-21, 2024.

It's the second North American Championship for The World Cube Association and the 17th US National Championship.

Cubers are competing for their share of $23,500 in prize money, record times and bragging rights.

The World Cube Association is a global non-profit that regulates and holds competitions for all those 3D twisty Rubik's cube puzzles we've all sturggled to solve for the past 50 years.

Get our free mobile app

Hungarian artist and professor Erno Rubik invented the "Magic Cube" in 1974. By 1980, it was a global phenomenon and became a pop culture symbol of the 1980s.

In 2024, Rubik's Cube is the object of intense competition among puzzlers who race to unscramble the cubes and achieve single colors on each of the six sides of the cubes. And those cubes come in lots of flavors now -- 2x2x2, 3x3x3, 4x4x4, 5x5x5, 6x6x6 and 7x7x7.

And the competitors are fast. Really fast.

For example, Minnesota's Tyler Robinson has competed in 76 competitions during his career -- everything from standard 3x3x3 cubes all the way up to 7x7x7 cubes to solving blindfolded, one-handed, and more.

Robinson's average time for solving a 3x3x3 cube is 7.36 seconds. His best time? 5.19 seconds.

Robinson's competing this weekend in Minneapolis. You can follow his and all the other competitors' results all weekend.

If you want to attend, spectator tickets are available for $20 through Ticketor.