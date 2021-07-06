Minneapolis Police Chase Ends in Fatal Crash

Get our free mobile app

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minneapolis Police Department says the State Patrol is conducting a reconstruction and will investigate a deadly crash involving a police vehicle that was chasing a criminal suspect early today.

A news release says the chase began around 12:30 AM when a Minneapolis Police officer spotted a vehicle that had been carjacked by suspects wanted for robbing multiple businesses. The driver of the car sped away when the officer initiated a traffic stop.

Moments later, the northbound police vehicle collided with a westbound vehicle at an intersection. The news release on the incident says the three occupants of the second vehicle were transported to North Memorial Medical Center and the driver later died from injuries suffered in the crash. The officer also suffered serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries. The news release does not mention the conditions of the injured passengers.

The names of the crash victims and the injured officials have not been released.

News Update: Car, Apartment Hit By Bullets In Rochester Shooting