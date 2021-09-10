‘Minneapolis Miracle’ Lucky Vikings Gameday Hotdish Recipe

The moment in sports history all Vikings fans will remember forever: The Minneapolis Miracle. As we watched that game against the Saints, almost everyone in my house had given up hope. I was making comfort food to try to ease the pain of loss, and as I pulled this hot dish out of the oven, it happened.

On the last play of the game, Vikings quarterback Case Keenum threw a 27-yard pass to wide receiver Stefon Diggs, who ran to the end zone to complete the 61-yard touchdown pass and win the game.

The Vikings kick off their 2021-2022 season against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, September 12th, kickoff is at noon. See if this hotdish recipe can bring some luck for them.

Here is what you will need:

- 1 16 oz box of rotini pasta, cooked and drained.

- 2 pounds of cooked boneless skinless chicken breast

- 1 pound of cooked bacon

- 1 to 1 1/2 cups of ranch dressing

- 2 tablespoons of milk

- 2 cups of shredded marble jack cheese

- Salt and pepper to taste (and feel free to add any "wildcard" seasonings you think will fit)

1. Cook pasta, bacon, and chicken according to package directions.

2. Dice the chicken and bacon into bite-sized pieces

3. In a greased 9x13 baking dish, mix chicken, bacon, pasta, ranch, and milk until well combined.

4. Top with shredded cheese and bake in the oven at 375 for 20-25 minutes until cheese is melted and bubbling. Top with a sprinkle of parsley. Serve and SKOL.

