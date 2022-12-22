A Minnesota Mom’s Top-Secret Homemade Holiday Baileys Recipe

I'm actually shocked my mom didn't put up a fight when I texted her about sharing this recipe. Every year my mom, Bridget, makes a big batch of homemade Baileys Irish Cream and gives it out as gifts to family and friends. Every year people ask her to share the recipe and she doesn't give it out, so this is huge.

This drink is a Christmas staple in our family and is usually enjoyed on Christmas eve while watching the Yule Log once we get home from all our festivities. Here is how to whip up a batch and have it at your own holiday celebrations. I have the blessing and curse of being dairy-free so I get my own special jar of this delicious elixir. The dairy-free swaps are included below as well. (Please enjoy responsibly and be over 21 years old.)

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups of Irish whiskey

3 Tbsp of chocolate syrup

2 Tbsp of instant coffee (dissolved in a little bit of water)

2 Tbsp of vanilla extract

1 can of sweetened condensed milk (for non-dairy use sweetened condensed coconut milk)

2-3 cups of half-and-half (for non-dairy use coconut milk)

1. Combine all the ingredients in a blender and lightly blend it for 30-60 seconds.

2. Pour into mason jars and keep it in the fridge until you gift it or crack it open to enjoy

Bridget's note: for a twist, add 1/2 cup of Butterscotch Shnaps... or more whisky.

Merry Christmas from my family to yours!

