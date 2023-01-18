Egg Prices Are Out of Hand, Here Are Some Cheaper Egg Substitutes For Baking

Egg prices are astronomical lately. The cost of a dozen extra-large eggs in Midwestern grocery stores are costing nearly $5 wholesale right now, and that's before stores mark them up to make a profit.

I paid $9 for 18 eggs this week and just about lost it. Luckily, my family's food allergy history gives me in the upper hand in this egg market. My uncle is allergic to eggs so my grandma has spent decades perfecting egg-less recipes and finding great substitutes in place of chicken droppings.

These items work wonderfully in place of 1 egg in a recipe:

1/4 Cup of Unsweetened Applesauce

This is a personal favorite, and it makes the best cakes. I told my cousins a couple of weeks ago that that is what grandma uses to make birthday cakes so awesome and their minds were blown. Even if eggs are cheap, more people should be using this hack.

1/2 of a Ripe Avocado

This replacement works really well, especially for chocolate-flavored desserts. You won't even be able to tell an avocado was even near the final product.

1/2 of a Ripe Banana

The benefit to using a banana is that it also adds a natural sweetness to the dish you're preparing.

1/4 Cup of Yogurt

Yogurt works as a "wet" ingredient and a great binding agent for whatever you are making.

Don't be afraid to experiment in the kitchen when it comes to saving money and using substitutes. You never know what might just work.

