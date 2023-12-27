The Truth About Aluminum Foil for MN: Shiny Or Dull?

Shiny side or dull side? Many debate the use of each side. Does it even matter? Is one side for cold food and the other for hot as this instagram user surmised?

WHICH SIDE IS FOR WHAT?

This users reel had this verbiage on the image:

I was today years old when I learned...

The non-shiny side is for cold food

The shiny side is for hot food.

But is it really? I've heard this debate many times over the years. I guess I go with the simple fact that if there are no "directions" on the packaging stating that each side should be used differently, it probably doesn't matter. But I can be lazy, so maybe that's not the way to figure it out.

QUESTIONS WERE ASKED

The folks at AllRecipes are clearly not lazy. They actually asked experts what the 'correct' way to use aluminum foil is. The expert pointed out that the dull and shiny sides are a consequence of the process to manufacture the product.

Apparently the side that is in contact with polished steel rollers comes out shiny. The other side is not in contact with those rollers, so it comes out dull. But the sides are otherwise the same. Which means, it doesn't matter.

MORE QUESTIONS WERE ASKED

Again, not being as lazy as I am, the folks at AllRecipes followed up the information from the expert by consulting the Reynolds brand website which stated:

With standard and heavy duty foil, it's perfectly fine to place your food on either side so you can decide if you prefer to have the shiny or dull side facing out.

BUT WAIT! THERE'S AN EXCEPTION TO THE RULE

The exception comes from non-stick foil. If you buy the non-stick style of foil, the FDA-approved non-stick coating is on the dull side. So to get the effects, when using non-stick foil you need the dull side on the food. But that's the only time the side matters.

So in summary - it's all up to you! If you enjoy the shiny side out, do it that way. Like the dull look, do it that way. It doesn't matter. The debate is officially over.

