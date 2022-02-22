The Ultimate Crockpot Carne Asada Recipe for Taco Tuesday

The fact that 2/22/22 falls on a Taco Tuesday, and it's National Margarita Day, sometimes the stars just align perfectly. If you need a killer taco recipe to celebrate, try this one. I made this recently and it was AMAZING! (If you're more of a visual learner, here is a 60 second TikTok of me making the recipe.)

Ingredients:

Skirt steak

Limes (I juiced four into the crockpot, and used a few more for squeezing onto the finished tacos)

1 large onion, or 6 small onions (diced)

Cooking stock (I prefer chicken)

2 Tablespoons of minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

Corn tortillas

Directions:

1. In a crockpot on "high" put the uncut skirt steak, diced onion, lime juice, garlic, salt, and pepper. Pour in enough cooking stock so that it is almost covered in juice.

2. Cook on "high" setting for six hours.

3. Fry corn tortillas in a little bit of olive oil to make them warm and playable. They are less likely to crumble apart this way.

4. Remove meat from the crockpot, shred or chop into bite-sized bits.

5. Top your taco in desired dressings, I prefer the basic lime, onion, and cilantro, and enjoy!

