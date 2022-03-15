Minneapolis Man Sentenced for Deadly Armed Robbery Attempt

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting and killing a store clerk during a robbery attempt.

According to court documents, on April 27th, 2021 31-year-old Marlow Carson robbed the Blue Sky Wireless and West Bend Furniture in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood in Minneapolis.

During the robbery, Carson stuck a handgun under a plexiglass barrier and demanded money from the clerk. When he tried to go behind the counter, the clerk tried to shut the door to keep Carson out. Carson shot the clerk in the chest a point-blank range then ran out of the store.

The clerk was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On December 10th, 2021 Carson plead guilty.