Minneapolis Man Pleads Guilty After Store Clerk Was Shot, Killed

St. Paul – A Minneapolis man pleaded guilty to a robbery that resulted in the shooting death of a store clerk.

According to court documents, on April 27, 2021, 30-year-old Marlow Carson robbed Blue Sky Wireless and West Bend Furniture in Minneapolis.

During the robbery, Carson stuck a handgun under a barrier on the counter and demanded money from the store clerk.

Carson shot the store clerk in the chest before running out of the store and entering the passenger side of his vehicle, which quickly sped away.

The store clerk was taken by ambulance to the emergency room where he later died.

Carson plead guilty to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of possession of ammunition as a felon. Carson has prior felony convictions and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.